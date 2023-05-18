Cyclones to Hold Eastern European Celebration - Sunday, June 11

May 18, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Cyclones will host a celebration of Eastern Europe on Sunday, June 11th when they take on the Greenville Drive at 2:00 PM.

Dance and musical performances paying tribute to the beauty and artistry of Eastern Europe

A Musical Performance by Viktoriya Vennikova, Merited Artist of Ukraine, also known as Ukrainian Edith Piaf

Pierogi Palooza featuring a pierogi eating contest and an array of pierogis on sale from legendary Ukrainian restaurant, Veselka,

National costume exhibitions

Simultaneous chess game with International Grandmaster

Special ceremony honoring members of US Armed Forces, NYPD Officers

Baseball for NON-Baseball Speaking: "how the game is played"

Backyard Carnival Inflatable slides and games

Kids Run the Bases: After the game all of the Kids can get on the field

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.