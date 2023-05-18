Cyclones to Hold Eastern European Celebration - Sunday, June 11
May 18, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
The Cyclones will host a celebration of Eastern Europe on Sunday, June 11th when they take on the Greenville Drive at 2:00 PM.
Dance and musical performances paying tribute to the beauty and artistry of Eastern Europe
A Musical Performance by Viktoriya Vennikova, Merited Artist of Ukraine, also known as Ukrainian Edith Piaf
Pierogi Palooza featuring a pierogi eating contest and an array of pierogis on sale from legendary Ukrainian restaurant, Veselka,
National costume exhibitions
Simultaneous chess game with International Grandmaster
Special ceremony honoring members of US Armed Forces, NYPD Officers
Baseball for NON-Baseball Speaking: "how the game is played"
Backyard Carnival Inflatable slides and games
Kids Run the Bases: After the game all of the Kids can get on the field
