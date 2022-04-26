Dash Pull Away Late to Take Series Opener

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists were in good position for most of Tuesday night's game; however, the Winston-Salem Dash broke the contest open late and beat the Tourists 14-4.

The Dash plated two runs in the top of the first inning but Chayce McDermott made some big pitches to limit the damage early on. Colin Barber answered for Asheville with a solo Home Run in the bottom half of the frame. Barber finished the game with a season-high three hits.

Winston-Salem used a solo Home Run in the third to build their lead to 3-1. In the bottom of the fourth, Deury Carrasco stepped to the plate with two outs and cranked a game-tying two run Homer to right-centerfield. It was Carrasco's first long ball of the year.

In the fifth, the visitors recaptured the lead on another solo blast but it was the seventh and ninth innings that did Asheville in. The Tourists allowed a pair of unearned runs in the seventh and the Dash built a four-run lead.

After Asheville left the bases loaded in the eighth, Winston-Salem pounded out seven more runs in the top of the ninth. The Tourists did plate an unearned run in the bottom on the ninth.

Adrian Chaidez worked 3.2 innings out of the bullpen and allowed one earned run on two hits with six strikeouts. JC Correa reached base three times with two hits and a walk. Asheville finished the game with nine hits, one shy of their season-high.

Both teams are back in action Wednesday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET.

