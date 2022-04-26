HVR Game Notes - April 26, 2022

April 26, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington Blue Rocks (8-7) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (8-7)

LHP Mitchell Parker (2-0, 1.23 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Sauer (0-1, 2.53 ERA)

| Game 16 | Home Game 7 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, NY | April 26, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HOME, SWEET HOME: The Hudson Valley Renegades begin the second half of their 12-game homestand tonight as they welcome the Wilmington Blue Rocks to Dutchess Stadium. Not only is this the only series between the Renegades and Blue Rocks in the first half of the season, but it is the only trip of the year for Wilmington to the Hudson Valley. The final nine games of the 15-game season series will be played in Delaware at Frawley Stadium. Last year, the Renegades won the season-series from Wilmington 14-10.

SUNDAY, SUNDAY, SUNDAY: The Renegades tossed their second-straight shutout in a 3-0 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday. Six Hudson Valley pitchers, beginning with Blane Abeyta (4.0 IP) combined to strike out 12 and walk just two in the victory. The Renegades did not allow a hit until the sixth inning, a bloop double by Tanner Murphy off Wellington Díaz. Alex Mauricio worked around a leadoff infield single in the ninth to nail down his first professional save. Those were the only two hits allowed by Hudson Valley in the game.

PITCHING NINJAS: In the recent six-game series with Brooklyn, Hudson Valley pitchers threw 54.0 dominant innings. Here are some numbers that illustrate that dominance:

- The Renegades threw two two-hitters (4/21, 4/24) and one one-hitter (4/23) in the series.

- From the 7th inning on 4/22 through the end of the series, Renegades pitchers combined to throw 21.0 scoreless innings, a new Yankees-era franchise record.

- From the 1st inning on 4/23 through the 6th inning on 4/24, Renegades pitchers combined to throw 14.1 consecutive hitless innings. They held Brooklyn to just three total hits in the last two games of the series (27 K, 5 BB).

- Hudson Valley pitchers racked up 83 strikeouts in the series (13.83 K/9).

- Renegades pitchers are third in the South Atlantic League in strikeouts, with 179, trailing only Aberdeen (184) and Rome (182).

OFF TO THE RACES: Through 15 games, the Hudson Valley Renegades are second among High-A teams in stolen bases with 42.

- Jersey Shore (PHI) has 45 to pace all High-A clubs, while Hillsboro (ARZ) of the Northwest League is the next-closest team, with 29. The Gades has been caught stealing nine times, leading to a success rate of 82.4%.

- Across all levels of the minors, the Renegades have the second-most steals, with Fayetteville (A, HOU) of the Carolina League having stolen 36 bases on their tails.

- The Renegades have stolen the most bases of any team in the Yankees organization, with Somerset (AA) ranking second with 29 swipes.

- With 42 steals through 15 games, the Renegades are stealing an average of 2.8 bases per game, which puts them on pace for 370 on the season, which would smash the previous franchise record of 149 in 2021.

- Cooper Bowman leads the team with nine steals, which is third in the SAL. Bowman has stolen multiple bases in a game three times this season. Aldenis Sánchez is fourth in the circuit with eight swipes.

- The Renegades have stolen six bases in a game as a team twice this season.

HOPE THIS FINDS YOU WELLS: After a slow start to the season, Austin Wells has put together four straight strong games at the plate. Since Sunday's series finale with Rome, the catcher is 10-for-18 in his last five games, with two doubles, five walks, four strikeouts and four stolen bases. With the outburst, he has raised his season batting line from .148/.273/.222 to .311/.429/.400, a 334-point jump in OPS. Wells is the Yankees No. 4 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, who also ranks him as the No. 95 prospect in MiLB, and the No. 10 overall catching prospect.

ON THE CLOCK: Friday, April 15 marked an historic day for the South Atlantic League and across Minor League Baseball as it was the first game in which the new pitch clock rules were enforced. In the first night under the rules, game times across Minor League Baseball plummeted, with nearly 30 minutes shaved off the average game, according to numbers run by J.J. Cooper of Baseball America. Through Tuesday's action, average game times have been cut by approximately 20 minutes, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. However, MLB has temporarily suspended the pitch clock at Dutchess Stadium until further notice. Even without the pitch clock this week, the Gades have played games lasting 2:20 and 2:17 with the Cyclones.

RUMFIELD'S PINSTRIPED DEBUT: In his first year in the New York Yankees organization, T.J. Rumfield has impressed with his performance on the field. During the season-opening road trip, Rumfield hit .412/.487/.735 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs. He ranks among the top 10 in the South Atlantic League in AVG (7th), SLG (7th), OPS (10th), RBIs (t-7th), XBH (t-4th), TB (8th) H (6th), and 2B (t-3rd). Rumfield was drafted by the Phillies in the 12th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Virginia Tech, and was traded to the Yankees in a November deal which sent RHP Nick Nelson and C Donny Sands to Philadelphia.

RECORD-SETTING SEASON: To nobody's surprise, the Hudson Valley Renegades set 19 new franchise hitting records during the 2021 season, the first in team history as a full-season affiliate. The team and individual players set 19 new single-season hitting records, and 20 new single-season pitching records. Among the most ludicrous was the single-season mark for most team home runs hit (156 -- previous record, 53 in 1999 and 2002), and most strikeouts recorded by the pitching staff (1,308 -- previous record, 693 in 1998).

