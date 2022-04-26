Hot Rods Game Notes

Tonight's game is the first time in either team's history they'll play the other.

Eleven Runs, Eleven Wins... The Hot Rods cemented their position at the top of the South Atlantic League on Sunday, tying their largest margin of victory in their eleventh win of the season. Behind five multi-hit games, including a three-hit, three-RBI performance from Logaj Driscoll, and a perfect three innings from Sean Mullen, BG earned a split against Rome with an 11-3 three win to close out their second homestand of the season.

Sunday's Notes... Driscoll tied a career-high in RBI... Every hitter in the Bowling Green lineup had at least one hit... Five hitters had a multi-hit game... Three had multi-RBI efforts... Hot Rods relievers are 11-1 this season... The team is 1-0-1 in series this season... BG is 7-1 in games decided by four or more runs... The club closes out their April home schedule 6-3 at Bowling Green Ballpark for the opening month of 2022.

Tight at the Top... The Hot Rods extended their lead on the South Division of the SAL with Sunday's win. Rome fell into a tie for second place with Winston Salem, with each club two games back at 9-6, While Greenville trails by four games with a 7-8 record. In the North Division, Aberdeen leads the way with a 10-5 record, with Brooklyn, Hudson Valley and Wilmington two games behind at 8-7 in a three-way tie for second place. Greensboro and Jersey Shore are tied at 6-9, four games behind the IronBirds in a tie for fifth.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

