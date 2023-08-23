Dash Fall in Bowling Green, 8-3

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game two against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 8-3, Wednesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Winston-Salem (55-57) started fast plating a run in the first. Loidel Chapelli walked to lead off the game and came home to score on a sacrifice fly giving the Dash an early 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green (60-51) answered quickly after Chandler Simpson tripled and scored on a ground out tying the game, 1-1. The Hot Rods added on a pair of runs in the bottom of the second taking a 3-1 advantage.

The Hot Rods continued to get to the Dash bullpen in the third as the home side tacked on a trio of runs before Winston-Salem cut into the 6-1 deficit.

In the top of the fourth, the Dash loaded the bases and Colby Smelley brought home a run on a ground out, cutting the Hot Rods lead to four, 6-2. Dash pitching couldn't find a shutdown inning in the bottom of the frame as the Hot Rods pushed across two more runs taking an 8-2 lead to the fifth.

Winston-Salem manager, Guillermo Quiroz, brought in Jordan Mikel in the fifth and the Plainfield, Illinois shoved. Mikel lasted 2.2 innings in relief, not allowing a hit, and punching out six. With two outs in the seventh, Eric Adler replaced Mikel and handled the Hot Rods lineup keeping it a six-run game, 8-2.

In the ninth, Winston-Salem plated a run on a wild pitch but could not mount a comeback as the Dash fell to the Hot Rods, 8-3.

The Dash and Hot Rods meet for game three on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from Bowling Green Ballpark.

