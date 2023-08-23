Consuegra, Williams Help 'Clones Fly Past Tourists, 12-5

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - RF Stanley Consuegra provided a go-ahead two-run home run in the fifth, while SS Jett Williams added three hits and four RBI, as the Brooklyn Cyclones erased an early three-run deficit to throttle the Asheville Tourists, 12-5, on Wednesday night at McCormick Field.

For the second straight night, Brooklyn (29-21, 57-58) scratched across a run in the first. Williams worked a five-pitch walk to start the frame and quickly swiped second. Following a pop-out and a walk, the 19-year-old took third on a wild pitch before scoring on CF Alex Ramírez's double off the right-field fence.

Asheville (20-30, 46-65) drew even and took the lead in the third. The Tourists loaded the bases on a LF Michael Sandle single and consecutive walks. DH Miguel Palma stung a ground ball to third that snuck under the fielder's mitt and into left field. Two men scored on the error to put the Tourists in front, 2-1. Two batters later, 2B Tim Borden II stretched the advantage to two with an RBI single to left.

An inning later, Asheville added to their lead. SS Tommy Sacco Jr. walked with one out and scored on a two-out double off the right-field wall by C John García. The Bronx native was thrown out trying to stretch the knock into a triple.

Trailing 4-1, the Cyclones' offense came to life in the bottom of the fifth. LF Rhylan Thomas coaxed a walk to start the rally and scooted to second on Williams' sharp single to right.

Following a wild pitch that moved runners to second and third, DH Kevin Parada rifled a two-run double down the left-field line. The 22-year-old's first hit and RBIs since being reinstated off the injured list pulled Brooklyn within one, 4-3.

After a pitching change and a walk, Ramírez blasted another ball high off the tall right-field fence. Parada scored easily to tie the game, but 1B Ryan Clifford was thrown out trying to score from first on the single.

The contest did not stay even for long. On the fourth pitch he saw, Consuegra deposited a delivery beyond the left-field fence for a go-ahead, two-run home run. The Dominican native's team-leading 18th blast provided the 'Clones with a 6-4 advantage.

Consuegra's long ball also set a new franchise record for career home runs. The 22-year-old broke a tie with C Francisco Álvarez (22) by clubbing his 23rd lifetime round-tripper.

Brooklyn would put the game out of reach with three-run frames in the eighth and ninth innings.

3B William Lugo began the eighth with a knock to right and took second when 2B D'Andre Smith was plunked. C Drake Osborn followed with a run-producing double to left to stretch the Cyclones' cushion to three, 7-4.

With men at second and third and the infield in, Thomas slapped a ground ball to first. Smith had a great jump from third and slid in underneath the tag on the throw home to score on the fielder's choice.

Williams subsequently slapped a liner over the leaping glove of the third baseman and into left field for his second knock of the night. Osborn scampered home from third to extend Brooklyn's lead to 9-4.

In the ninth, the 'Clones loaded the bases with two out on walks to Smith and Thomas and a single from Osborn. Williams then powered the second pitch he saw off the wall in right for a bases-clearing two-bagger, placing Brooklyn up by a game-high eight, 12-4.

The Texas native extended his hitting streak to 10 and finished the night with a 3-for-5 line at the plate with two runs scored, a double, four runs batted in, a walk, and a stolen base.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz (1-0) posted a quality start in his Cyclones and High-A debut. The 22-year-old permitted four runs (three earned) on five hits over a career-high-tying six innings to earn the victory.

RHP Benito García permitted one unearned run on a throwing error in the ninth but posted three innings of impressive relief to earn his second save for Brooklyn.

LHP Max Roberts (6-4) entered out of the bullpen and yielded the go-ahead blast by Consuegra in the fifth, ultimately suffering his fourth defeat for the Tourists.

Asheville's RHP Deylen Miley took a no-decision after surrendering four runs on four hits in four-plus frames.

The Cyclones will try to earn their second consecutive victory on Thursday night. RHP Jawilme Ramírez (1-1, 4.05 ERA) is expected to get the ball for the Cyclones against the Tourists' RHP Valente Bellozo (3-3, 5.92 ERA). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

