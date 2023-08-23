Grasshoppers Shutout the Braves, 2-0 in First Game of Its Away Series

August 23, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







ROME, GA - The Greensboro Grasshoppers shutout the Rome Braves, 2-0 in the first game of its away series. The Grasshoppers improved to 26-22 in the second half of the season while the Braves fell to 24-25 as Greensboro outhit Rome 5-4.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was infielder Jack Brannigan as he went 2-4 with one home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits were also recorded by Tres Gonzalez, Josiah Sightler, and Luke Brown.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Bubba Chandler as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up four hits on seven scoreless innings of work. Chandler recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 8-4 on the season. Valentin Linarez tallied the save for Greensboro for his second of the season.

JJ Niekro took the loss for the Braves and fell to 3-4 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series with the Rome Braves today, Wednesday, August 23. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

