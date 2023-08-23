Blue Rocks Storm Back But Fall Short

The Wilmington Blue Rocks sparked a roaring comeback late but would suffer a loss to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 10-9 on Wednesday night.

It would be an early start for the Claws again in this one. A quiet first would be followed up with a rocky second. Walks continue to haunt the Rocks as a one-out walk to Bryan Rincon would start a small rally to make it 1-0 early.

In the third, the Claws would pour it on. Bryan Caceres would surrender a one-out single to Justin Crawford and it would spark a four-run inning for the Claws capped off by a two-run single for Leandro Pineda to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Rocks would start a big two-out rally. After Yasel Antuna was hit by a pitch with one out, Jared McKenzie would single with two away and Kevin Made with hit an RBI double to make it a 5-1 game.

McKenize would then score on a wild pitch and an RBI single for Viandel Pena would bring in Made to make it a 5-3 game.

After a quiet couple of innings, the bats would come alive in the seventh. After the Claws got one back in the top half of the seventh to make it 6-3, the Rocks exploded in the bottom half.

A leadoff triple for Matt Suggs would spark a six-run inning for the Rocks that would see a game-tying triple for newcomer YoYo Morales and would be topped off with a go-ahead three-run home run by Will Frizzell to make it 9-6 Rocks.

The Claws would comeback in the ninth. After scoring two runs, the Rocks went to Todd Peterson to close things out but Peterson would surrender a go-ahead two-run home run to give the Claws a 10-9 lead.

The Rocks would go down quiet in the ninth to end the game.

Both teams will be back at it tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:35.

