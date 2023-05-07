Dash Drop Series Finale, 8-7

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - With the series already in hand, the Winston-Salem Dash could not bounce back from an eight-run sixth inning by the Greensboro Grasshoppers as the Dash lost, 8-7, Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium in front of 3,076 fans.

Winston-Salem (18-7) jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the first three innings thanks to a hit-by-pitch and a walk with the bases loaded in the second. In the third, Wilfred Veras picked up an RBI on a double down the left field line, while Shawn Goosenberg drove him home making it 4-0.

For the first five innings, Greensboro (16-11) was held hitless. In the top of the sixth, the hits came for the Grasshoppers. After the first three batters reached, Mike Jarvis cut the Winston-Salem lead in half on a two-RBI single. Tres Gonzalez knotted the game up at four on a base hit bringing home two, and Sammy Siani made the difference with a three-run home run later on in the inning.

The Dash did not go down easily, plating a run in each of the next two innings. In the ninth, Winston-Salem loaded the bases and brought a run home, but Mitchell Miller danced out of the jam and the Grasshoppers were able to hold on to salvage a second game in the series, 8-7.

Winston-Salem starter Andrew Dalquist dazzled on the mound, putting up season-highs in innings and strikeouts punching out four over four innings of no-hit baseball.

Veras continued to perform at the plate going 4-for-5 with an RBI while Goosenberg and Michael Turner picked up multi-hit performances.

Following the series win over Greensboro, the Dash will hit the road for the first time in two weeks heading to Greenville, South Carolina for a six-game series with the Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Fluor Field on Tuesday evening.

