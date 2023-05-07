Grasshoppers Take Final Game of Its Away Series Against the Dash, 8-7

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers take the final game of its away series against the Winston-Salem Dash, 8-7, on Sunday, May 7. Greensboro moved to 16-11 while Winston-Salem fell to 18-7. The Dash outhit the Grasshoppers 11-6.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was Maikol Escotto going 2-4 with an in-the-park home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Sammy Siani also recorded a home run with three RBI, and one run scored.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Bubba Chandler as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up three hits, four earned runs, and four free bases on two innings of work. Brad Case took the win for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-1 on the season. Dante Mendoza (1), Cy Nielson (3), and Jack Carey (3) each recorded a hold while Mitchell Miller tallied his first save.

Jeremiah Burke took the loss for the Dash and moved to 1-1 on the season.

