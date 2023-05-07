One to Forget as Renegades Crushed by Rocks

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Wilmington Blue Rocks snapped the Hudson Valley Renegades' four-game win streak on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park, defeating the 'Gades 16-4.

Wilmington scratched across the game's first run in the opening inning. Viandel Pena led off the game with a double and then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jacob Young. A few pitches later, Pena scored on a wild pitch by Drew Thorpe (1-1) to take a 1-0 lead.

Hudson Valley answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first on an Aaron Palensky two-run home run. After hitting 10 home runs in 2022, Palensky now leads the South Atlantic League with nine long balls.

The Blue Rocks retook the lead and widened their margin in the middle innings with a five-run fourth and a four-run fifth inning. Wilmington sent 11 men to the plate in the fourth, highlighted by a Jared McKenzie two-RBI double and a T.J. White RBI single.

In the fifth, Trey Lipscomb hit his second home run of the series with a solo blast to lead off the inning, followed up by a pair of RBI doubles from White and Young. Lipscomb tallied three hits and fell just a triple shy of the cycle.

After the Blue Rocks starter, Chance Huff, departed after four innings, Alemao Hernandez (1-1) entered and tossed four innings in long relief, allowing just one run on a Marcos Cabrera eighth-inning solo home run.

Ben Cowles singled home another in the ninth off Tyler Schoff to close the game's scoring. The Renegades infielder extended his hitting streak to five games, while Caleb Durbin also recorded two hits and picked up his eighth multi-hit game of the season in the losing effort.

After an off day Monday, Hudson Valley will travel to Maryland to take on the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45. LHP Joel Valdez (0-1, 7.31) will get the ball for the Renegades, while the IronBirds have yet to name a starter.

Renegades Record: 18-9

