Rome Drops Series Finale to Hot Rods

ROME,GA - The Rome Braves dropped Sunday's series finale to the Bowling Green Hot Rods by a final score of nine runs to four.

Tyler Owens would get the starting nod in the final matchup of the six game series. Owens would get knocked around early as Bowling Green would plate four runs in the game's opening frame thanks to a Carson Williams single and a Willy Vasquez two-run home run.

The Hot Rods would not look back, going on to score nine runs in Sunday's contest. The Bowling Green offense would collect twelve hits over thirty-nine at bats.

Not to be overlooked, the Rome pitching staff would strike out Hot Rod hitters fourteen times. Patrick Halligan would lead the Braves' arms with five punch outs.

Rome's late offensive surge would come in the home half of the eighth as Keshawn Ogans and Stephen Paolini would both plate runs to give the Braves their final run tally of four.

The nine run to four defeat is Rome's fourteenth loss of the season, bringing their season total to fourteen. The Braves now shift their attention to the Asheville Tourists, who come in to town on Tuesday for a six game series.

