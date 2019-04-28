Dash Claim Series with a 2-1 Win over Keys on Sunday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Blake Battenfield recorded his fourth quality start and Luis Robert smacked his seventh home run of the season, as the Dash earned a 2-1 victory over the Frederick Keys on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark.

Battenfield, who had not yielded an earned run over his last two starts, allowed just four hits in six innings of one-run ball. The right-hander also struck out three in the effort.

Despite Battenfied's great start, Frederick (9-14) took an early lead for the third straight game. With one out in the top of the second, Jake Ring crushed a solo shot into the right field seats. The home run was Ring's second in as many games.

However, Robert stole the show in the sixth inning. In the top half of the frame, Robert fully extended to make a diving catch in center field on a fly ball off the bat of Ring. Then, Robert led off the bottom the sixth by blasting a solo home run to left-center field, tying the ballgame. The long ball was Robert's seventh of the season, which leads the Carolina League.

With the game tied at one in the bottom of the seventh, Zach Remillard led off the inning by drawing a walk from Cameron Ming (1-1). A Craig Dedelow groundout moved Remillard to second. Then, Ming threw a wild pitch to Tate Blackman allowing Remillard to advance to third. Blackman then hit a fly out to deep right field allowing Remillard to score the deciding run.

Kevin Escorcia (1-1) earned the win by pitching two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth. Jose Nin then closed the door by pitching a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.

The Keys threatened in the eighth, as J.C. Escarra reached with one out on a throwing error by Blackman. Escarra then moved to second on a wild pitch by Escorcia. But, Frederick's threat was ended by a fantastic defensive play by Tyler Frost, who caught a Trevor Craport fly ball in deep right field and then fired a laser to throw out Escarra at third base, who attempted to tag up from second.

Winston-Salem begins a four-game set with the Potomac Nationals on Monday night. Right-hander Lincoln Henzman (0-0, 2.57 ERA) will take the mound for the Dash, while the Potomac starter is to be determined. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App. Monday night's game is a Free Food Monday, with free hot dogs and french fries available until 8:30 p.m. Free corn dogs are also available while supplies last.

Tuesday's game against Potomac will be a Taco Tuesday, with $2 tacos available at the concession stand behind home plate. The homestand finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday, a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics, and a Rayados Day. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

