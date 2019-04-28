April 28 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

The Carolina Mudcats (13-10) conclude a three game home stand today with the finale of a three game series versus the Potomac Nationals (9-14) at Five County Stadium. Carolina lost the series opener on Friday night 12-10, but went on to defeat the visiting Nationals 13-6 last night to even the series at a game apiece. The Mudcats are currently 3-1-2 overall in series played this season and today will look for their second consecutive series victory with a win in today's finale against the Nationals. Today's game will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream in live in HD video via MiLB.tv.

POTOMAC NATIONALS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Sunday, April 28, 2019 | 2:00 PM | Game 24, Home Game 10 | Five County Stadium| Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 13-10; POT: 9-14

Streaks: CAR: W1; POT: L1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, POT: 3-7

Home Record: CAR: 4-5; POT: 5-9

Road Record: CAR: 9-5; POT: 4-5

Division Record: CAR: 8-6; POT: 1-5

Current Series: Tied 1-1 (of 3)

Season Series: CAR leads 4-1 (of 14)

CAR v. OPP: 1-1 @CAR (7), 3-0 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

SUN, 4/28 vs. POT, 2:00 PM: Potomac LHP Grant Borne (1-0, 7.11) at Carolina RHP Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 1.59)

MON, 4/29 at SAL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (1-1, 2.35) at Salem RHP Bryan Mata (1-0, 1.74)

TUE, 4/30 at SAL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Dylan File (1-3, 4.09) at Salem RHP Daniel Gonzalez (1-2, 3.74)

TONIGHT: The Mudcats conclude a three game home stand today with the finale of a three game series versus the Potomac Nationals at Five County Stadium. Carolina lost the series opener on Friday night 12-10, but went on to defeat the visiting Nationals 13-6 last night to even the series at a game apiece. The Mudcats are currently 3-1-2 overall in series played this season and today will look for their second consecutive series victory with a win in today's finale against the Nationals.

ICYMI: Payton Henry hit two opposite field home runs and matched a career high with five RBI, Pat McInerney hit his first home run as a Mudcat and Nelson Hernandez worked through five solid innings while leading the Mudcats to a series tying 13-6 victory versus the Potomac Nationals in front of a Saturday night crowd of 5,660 at Five County Stadium. The Mudcats set a new season high for runs and hits in a game after scoring 13 times on 13 hits in Saturday's series leveling win against the visiting Nationals. Those 13 hits included Henry's two home runs, a double and a home run from McInerney, a double from Devin Hairston and two doubles from Tristen Lutz.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Mudcats set several new season highs in yesterday's 13-6 pummeling of the P-Nats at Five County Stadium. Carolina set new season highs for runs scored in a game and hits in a game after scoring 13 times on 13 hits overall in last night's game. They also set new season highs in runs and hits in an inning after scoring seven times on seven hits in the second last night... Payton Henry became the first Mudcats player to hit more than one home run in a game this season after homering twice yesterday. He also set a career high for home runs in a game and matched a career high with 5 RBI last night.

RETURN OF THE MAC: Pat McInerney hit his first home run as a Mudcat after going 2-for-4 with a 2-run home run, 3 RBI and two runs scored. McInerney has played in just two games this season and has already totaled five hits as he is out to a 5-for-9, 5 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI start. He also became the first Mudcats player to score three times in a game after going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a double in his first game of the 2019 season on April 26. McInerney was added to the Carolina roster on April 25 after beginning the season in extended spring training.

ALL THAT POWER: Payton Henry homered twice yesterday and has now totaled five home runs this season. Both Payton Henry and Rob Henry are currently tied for 2nd in the Carolina League in home runs this season... The Mudcats enter tonight's game ranked second in the Carolina League with 23 home runs this season, only one shy of Fayetteville's league leading 24 homers this year. The Mudcats began the season without a home run over their first three games, and with just five homers over their first 11, but have now totaled 18 homers over their last 12... Carolina's 23 home runs hit this month are the most for a Mudcats' team hit in April since the 2004 squad hit 24 homers in April of 2004.

CLUTCH GENE: Payton Henry went 3-for-5 with two, two-out home runs and four two-out RBI (5 RBI overall) in yesterday's game against Potomac... Henry has now totaled 15 two-out RBI this season and 21 RBI overall. Henry is batting .316/.316/.632 (12-for-38) with a .946 OPS and 15 RBI when batting with two outs this season.

FOR THREE: The Mudcats are 23 games into 2019 and have yet to hit a triple this season. The Mudcats and Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston) are the only full-season teams in Minor League Baseball to have gone this far into 2019 without a triple.

WHERE THEY RANK: Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 2nd in the Carolina League in doubles (7). Aguilar is also 7th in OBP (.429) and 1st in walks (16)... Joantgel Segovia is currently 6th in the CL in OBP (.420), 5th in OPS (.930), tied for 7th in slugging (.500) and 5th in walks (13)... Rob Henry is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in homers (5)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in homers (5), tied for 1st in RBI (21) and 10th in slugging (.494)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (4) and leads the CL lead in games (10)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for the CL lead in saves (6) and is tied for 2nd in games (9)... Noah Zavolas is currently 4th in the CL in ERA (2.35), tied for 7th in strikeouts (25) and 3rd in WHIP (1.09).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 151 148 .505 299 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

