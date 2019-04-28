Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 28 vs. Frederick)

Following a come-from-behind victory over the Keys on Saturday, Winston-Salem looks to take the rubber match against Frederick on Sunday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 2 p.m..

__________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (12-11) vs. Frederick Keys (9-13)

RHP Blake Battenfield (0-2, 2.74 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Sedlock (1-0, 2.87 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #24 (Home Game #10)

DASH RALLY PAST KEYS IN 9-5 WIN

Thanks to eight unanswered runs, including seven in the sixth inning, the Dash secured a 9-5 victory over the Frederick Keys on Saturday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark. In the sixth, Winston-Salem sent 11 men to the plate, and the team registered three hits, four walks and two batters were hit by a pitch. The victory marked the second time the Dash have overcome a four-run deficit at home, with the other instance coming on April 15 against Wilmington.

RECAPPING THE EIGHT UNANSWERED

Frederick entered the sixth inning with a 5-1 edge before the Dash made their comeback. Here's a recap of all the scoring plays after that:

FRE leads 5-3 (sixth inning): Craig Dedelow two-run double

FRE leads 5-4 (sixth inning): Yeyson Yrizarri RBI walk

Game tied at five (sixth inning): Wild pitch from Matthias Dietz allows Carlos Perez to score

WS leads 7-5 (sixth inning): Luis Robert two-run double

WS leads 8-5 (sixth inning): Wild pitch from Steven Klimek allows Robert to score

WS leads 9-5 (eighth inning): Nick Madrigal RBI single

THE RETURN OF LA PANTERA

Robert, who was removed from game two of a doubleheader at Potomac on April 20 for precautionary reasons due to soreness in his left hand and was previously day-to-day with a contusion, is 1-for-9 with eight strikeouts since returning to the lineup. Despite the last two games, Robert is off to a hot start to 2019. In 17 games played, he is 29-for-68 with six homers, 20 RBIs and a batting line of .426/.480/.824. He has posted 11 multi-hit games this year. Robert, who is ranked the 38th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 4-14. The 21-year-old leads the Carolina League in batting average, home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases.

COWBOY UP

Right-hander Blake Battenfield, who is a third generation Oklahoma State Cowboy, gets the ball on Sunday. Last Monday, Battenfield allowed just one unearned run in six innings of work against Wilmington. A 17th-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2017, Battenfield has not allowed an earned over the last two outings, with both starts coming against the Blue Rocks. With the Intimidators in 2018, Battenfield earned a first-half South Atlantic League All-Star nod.

BULLPEN IS RISING TO THE OCCASION

Through the first 23 games, the Dash bullpen has yielded an impressive 3.10 ERA and an 11.2 K/9 ratio. Here are the notable performers to start the year:

RHP Alec Hansen: 0.00 ERA, 10.0IP, 1H, 18K

RHP Codi Heuer: 1-0, 2.77 ERA, 7 apps, 13.0IP, 14K, 2BB

RHP Will Kincanon: 2.08 ERA, 8.2IP, 2ER, 11K

RHP Luis Ledo: 10.1IP, 4 saves, 8K, 1.73 ERA

THE KID WHO DOESN'T STRIKE OUT

After striking out just five times in 155 at-bats in his first professional season, Dash second baseman Nick Madrigal has now not struck out in 16 consecutive games. Overall, Madrigal has not struck out in 61 straight at-bats. Through 19 games, the former first-round pick has posted a .369 on-base percentage. On Saturday, Madrigal recorded a two-RBI effort against the Keys in Winston-Salem's win. The 22-year-old currently leads the team with seven multi-RBI efforts.

DASH DOTS

Through nine home games played this season, Winston-Salem has scored first just once...Alex Destino, who was promoted to Winston-Salem from Kannapolis on Monday, recorded his first High-A hit on Saturday...The former South Carolina star scored twice in the contest...After getting off to a 9-8 start to the season, Double-A Birmingham, who is led by former Dash manager Omar Vizquel, has lost six consecutive games.

