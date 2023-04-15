Danbury Hat Tricks Power Through Prowlers

Port Huron, MI - The penultimate game of the Danbury Hat Tricks' regular season saw a 5-3 victory in McMorran Arena against the Port Huron Prowlers. Daniel McKitrick powered the offensive output with two goals and an assist for three points, his fourth straight game with a goal and 6th straight goal since arriving with the Hat Tricks in January.

Frankie McClendon took the net and stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Hat Tricks. Michael Falanga and Dmitry Kuznetsov added a goal and an assist each to the scoring effort.

Brendan Sheehan opened the scoring with a highlight caliber goal for his 14th of the season and 36th point of the season.

Port Huron's Gino Mini notched two goals with one coming late in the game to get cut the deficit down to 5-2. Austin Fetterly added one more score with 33 seconds left but the Prowlers' comeback fell short.

The teams combined for 24 different penalties and 90 penalty minutes. John MacDonald, Riley Robertson, and Egor Borschev dropped the mitts and fought.

Danbury improves to 43-7-5, extending their franchise record for wins.

The Hat Tricks and Prowlers meet again on Saturday night to close out the regular season. Puck drops at McMorran Arena at 6:05 PM ET.

Jr. Hat Tricks Claim Shootout Comeback Victory in Maryland

Odenton, MD- The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks claimed their third consecutive victory on Friday night against the Maryland Black Bears behind one of the best comeback efforts of the season.

Thomas Kiesewetter led the way in net. The Princeton Tiger commit posted a 49 save performance to get the game through regulation and into overtime and then the shootout. Most impressive about the performance was the overtime period, in which the first placed Black Bears outshot the Hat Tricks 7-0 but could not solve Kiesewetter.

Down 2-0 in the third period after giving up a goal in each of the first two periods, Chase Sandhu did the honors of scoring Danbury's first goal of the night. 4:50 into the final stanza. On the power play following a Maryland roughing penalty, East Haddam CT native Logan Nickerson tied the game at 2-2.

The game lasted all the way to a shootout in which Kiesewetter stopped both shots he faced from Trey Scott and Air Force commit Samuel Stitz. Connecticut College commit Quinn Kennedy scored one shootout goal for Danbury while Logan Furstenau sealed the deal.

This is Danbury's first victory against the Black Bears this season.

The teams meet again on Saturday night to conclude the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks' season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM.

