Binghamton Beats Elmira in Regular Season Finale

April 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira Mammoth for the final time this season 5-4.

In front of 4,445, Austin Thompson started the scoring, going through the five-hole of the Elmira goaltender. Chad Lopez picked up his 29th assist of the year on the Thompson tally, giving Binghamton a 1-0 lead, 2:27 into the period. The Black Bears turned a puck over in their own end, leading to an Elmira goal from Thomas McGuire, evening the score. Binghamton had a quick response, as Don Oliveri continues to impress with his 11th of the season. Gavin Yates recorded the helper and continues to lead the team in assists with 38. Just like last night, Binghamton led 2-1 after the first period.

The teams combined for five goals in the middle period. Olivieri scored the goal of the night with a spin-a-roma slap shot extending the Black Bears lead to 3-1. Elmira used their timeout early, and the response was heard throughout the arena. The Mammoth put two quick goals on the board from Ricards Jelenskis and Luke Richards that erased the Black Bears lead. Yates took matter into his hands, scoring his 21st of the season giving Binghamton a temporary lead. Binghamton native, Geno DeAneglo, scored his 1st goal against his former team on a breakaway-goal. All square at 4-4 after forty minutes of play.

Unlike the second, only one goal would be tallied in the final period. Connor Smith delivered his 5th of the season, and 5th of the night for the Black Bears. Binghamton had a few more opportunities to extend their lead, but unable to grab an insurance goal. Joseph denied all 10 shots in the third, earning his 6th straight win. Black Bears defeated the Mammoth 5-4 in the final regular season game.

Binghamton finishes with a record of 36-15-5 with 110 points, 2nd in the Empire Division. Binghamton enters the playoffs on their longest winning streak of the season, now at six. The Black Bears will take on the Watertown Wolves in the first round of the Commissioners Cup Playoffs. The Series begins Friday in Watertown, then shifts to Binghamton for games two and three. Playoff tickets are available at binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.