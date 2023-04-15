Danbury Hat Tricks Close Regular Season Tonight in Port Huron

April 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Port Huron, MI - The Danbury Hat Tricks close out the regular season in Port Huron against the Prowlers tonight at 6:05 PM ET.

Danbury (43-7-5) has already secured the 2022-23 Federal Prospects Hockey League Regular Season Championship behind the most successful regular season in franchise history and added to their record with a 5-3 victory last night. Port Huron (28-23-4) has secured the fourth seed in the Continental Division Playoffs and await their playoff matchup being set.

This is the second series between the teams this season. The first was a two-game set at the Danbury Ice Arena on February 24th and 25th, in which the Hat Tricks won both games 4-1 and 7-3. 2022-23 FPHL Co-Goaltender of the Year Brian Wilson posted a 24 save effort in the Friday night game while Jonny Ruiz powered the Saturday night offense with a four goal game. Daniel McKitrick led the most recent win over the Prowlers with a two goal, three point effort.

The game will be broadcast on the Port Huron Prowlers' YouTube Channel. Puck Drop is slated for 6:05 PM ET.

Commissioners Cup Playoff Tickets On Sale Now!

Round 1:

Hat Tricks vs Mammoth

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce that playoff tickets are now on sale! The Hat Tricks can host a maximum of seven playoff games at the Danbury Ice Arena. Fans can purchase a package for all postseason games for $70. All games not played will be credited towards future Danbury Hat Tricks games or merchandise.

Single game tickets will be $18 for adults, $14 for kids, and $14 for military veterans & seniors. Tickets are available for the first home playoff game (Marked Game A) on Saturday April 22nd, at 7PM.

Tickets (if necessary & if we advance) are also available for the second game (Marked Game B) which will be either Game 3 of the opening round series or Game 2 of the second round series.

The Hat Tricks' (42-7-5) First Round opponent will be the Elmira Mammoth (14-33-7), the 4th place team in the Empire Division. Danbury swept the season series from the Mammoth this season, claiming the most recent of their two wins against Elmira last weekend to close the home regular season at the Danbury Ice Arena with 4-3 and 8-5 victories on Friday and Saturday respectively.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.