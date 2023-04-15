Wolves End Regular Season with OT Victory Over the Thunder

WOW, what a game! The Wolves gave up the lead in the 3rd period and trailed 3-4. They were able to rally back with this newfound never give up attitude to tie it up 4-4 and send it to overtime. Everett Thompson was able to collect a rebound shot and put it past the Thunder netminder. So we head to the playoffs with an overtime victory. Playoff tickets go on sale through our showpass app on Monday April 17th.

