River Dragons Drop Shootout, Finish Second in Continental Division

COLUMBUS, GA - The Carolina Thunderbirds managed to out-last the Columbus River Dragons in a shootout 4-3 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center to clinch the Continental Division title.

The River Dragons built a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes on goals by Kyle Moore, Lane King (power play) and Alex Storjohann. But in the third period the Thunderbirds rallied to tie the game and force the eventual shootout.

In the shootout, the Thunderbirds scored on both shot attempts while the River Dragons came up scoreless in two tries against Greg Hussey (39 saves).

The loss means the River Dragons finish as the second seed in the Continental Division and will face the Motor City Rockers in the first round of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs. For full schedule and more details keep your browser pointed to rdragons.com.

