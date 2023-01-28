Danbury Hat Tricks Host Elmira Mammoth at 7PM

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks return home to face the Elmira Mammoth at the Danbury Arena on Saturday night at 7PM.

Danbury looks to snap a two-game losing skid after an overtime and regulation loss to Binghamton in the last two games. Danbury sits at 22-4-4 on the season and still is in first place of the FPHL's Empire Division, but only leads the Binghamton Black Bears by two points, 65 to 63.

Elmira sits in third place in the division, at 11-16-3, good for 35 points.

The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks' YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny will have the call.

