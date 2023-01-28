Black Bears Best Hat Tricks

January 28, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated their Empire Division rivals, the Danbury Hat Tricks, by a final score of 6-2. Binghamton uses a three-goal second and third period to propel themselves to victory for the second-straight time over Danbury.

During a scoreless first, the Black Bears were able to generate 17 shots on goal, compared to the Hat Tricks six. Neither team went on the power play, as the teams played 5-on-5 for the entire 20 minutes. A crowd of 4,622 was eagerly waiting for something to cheer about.

The second period opened with the Black Bears going on the power play, but they were unable to convert. Danbury received the next extra-man opportunity, this time with a different result. The struggling Danbury powerplay was able to convert on the first try, making it 1-0 Danbury. The Black Bears would tie the game at 1-1 with Ivashkin's first of the night, just a minute later. Binghamton grabbed the lead, scoring back to back goals, thanks to Austin Thompson on the power play.

Dustin Jessau was able to push the game back to even terms with a beautiful goal on the backhand. Once again, the Black Bears had an answer almost immediately. Bret Parker wristed one past the goaltender, giving he Black Bears a 3-2 advantage. After a slow first period, the offense ramped up for five-combined goals.

The third period was controlled by Black Bears. Three more goals found the net for the Black Bears. Ivashkin tailed the highlight-reel goal by executing a backhand-wraparound goal to give either side the first two-goal led of the entire night. JT Walters was able to score his first of the season to extend the lead to three. Then, Gavin Yates was able to ice the game away with an empty net goal.

Black Bears win 6-2.

On Saturday, Binghamton will travel on the road to take on the Delaware Thunder. Binghamton leads 5-0-0 in the season series so far. The Black Bears will return home next weekend on Friday, February 3rd and Saturday, February 4th for Mental Health Awareness Night, and Star Wars Night. Tickets are available at Binghamtonblackbears.com.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.