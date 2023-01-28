Carolina Conquers Sea Wolves for Second Straight Night

January 28, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - In a game that had seemingly everything, the final score did not indicate how close of a contest it was through the first two and a half periods.

A game that had bruising physicality, scoring chances galore, tight checking and great goaltending the Carolina Thunderbirds pulled away from a pesky Mississippi Sea Wolves squad for an 8-3 triumph.

A sellout crowd of 3,200 fans inside the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex saw the Thunderbirds second straight victory, and their 11th in their last thirteen contests.

Jiri Pestuka stayed hot, opening the scoring just 58 seconds into the game off of a set faceoff play. Jake Raleigh evened things up for the Sea Wolves 8 minutes later.

Both teams traded goals in the middle frame. A power play marker from league-point leader Gus Ford plus a Josh Koepplinger goal made up Carolina's second period scoring, while Yianni Liarakos and another from Raleigh set things tied at 3 after forty minutes of play.

It was a seven second stretch early in the third that flipped the game on its head.

At the 2:40 mark of the third period, Ford found a way through the Sea Wolves defense and ripped home a wicked wrist shot to give the Thunderbirds the lead.

Just seven seconds later, Koepplinger wired home a wicked wrister of his own, and Carolina never looked back.

Jan Salak put home his 8th goal of the year in his first game back from injury, and Dawson Baker scored his 11th goal of the season in just his second game back. Mixed in between those two tallies was another goal from Koepplinger, as his hat trick earned him first star honors.

Boris Babik was stalwart in net, stopping 26 of 29 shots and mixing in a few spectacular glove stops along the way.

Carolina continues their season long six-game homestand next weekend when the Thunderbirds welcome the Watertown Wolves to Winston-Salem.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.