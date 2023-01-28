Binghamton Wins 3rd In-A-Row

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Delaware Thunder 4-2 on Saturday night. The Black Bears battled back after trailing and the end of the first period, to outscore the Thunder 4-1 in the final two periods of the game.

The Black Bears came out firing in the first period, but goaltender Trevor Martin, withstood all the challenges he faced. Binghamton put 17 shots up for the second night in-a-row, but once again did not score in the opening frame. On the other hand, Delaware was able to execute a 2-on-1 and bury the game first goal. After 20 minutes, Delaware carried a one-goal lead into the locker room.

In the middle frame, the Black Bears were able to tie the game on a Nikita Ivashkin unassisted goal. Delaware would answer 18 seconds and reclaimed the lead. Halfway through the period, Josh Newberg was able to sneak one by Martin and a turn-around shot from the blue line, squaring the game back up at 2-2. Things remained tied going into the final period.

Delaware started the frame on the power play, but Binghamton was able to kill it off, the first half of the period was a like a tennis match, with teams volley the puck back and forth. It was Mathieu Boislard blasting one from the point past Delaware, giving Binghamton their first lead of the night. Then, a first of the season occurred.

A section of glass completely shattered leading to a 17-minute delay in the action.

After the ice crew installed a new sheet, the Black Bears played with all of the momentum, killing off one more penalty. The captain, Jake Schutlz, iced the game away with an empty netter, and secured the 4-2, regulation win for the Black Bears. Ian Wallace in his first start with the club picks up the W in net, and the Black Bears pick up another three points in the Empire Division. Binghamton is now 6-0-0 against Delaware this year.

The same two teams will be back in action on Friday and Saturday next week. Both games will start at 7:00p.m. inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

