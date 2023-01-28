Prowlers Shut Out In Columbus

The Port Huron Prowlers were shut out for the first time this season at the hands of the Columbus River Dragons 7-0 on Jan. 27 in Columbus. Breandan Colgan made 21 saves in his FPHL-record sixth shutout of the season.

Thomas Aldworth scored the only goal of the first period as he banged home a pass from Jay Croop. The Dragons added to the lead early in the second when Alexander Jmaeff scored a similar goal thanks to a pass from Austin Daae.

Columbus got into penalty trouble later in the period but the penalty kill was strong. Jacob Kelly notched a short-handed goal to make it 3-0 River Dragons heading into the third.

Port Huron was overrun in the final frame as Columbus added four more to make it a blowout. The Dragons won the shot battle 37-21.

Wyatt Hoflin made 30 saves in the loss. The Prowlers' power play finished 0-5 including a five-on-three chance.

Kelly and Cody Wickline finished with a pair of goals apiece for Columbus. Kelly added and assist while Aldworth and Alex Storjohann joined him with three-point nights of their own. 13 of the 16 River Dragons skaters picked up at least a point. Colgan stopped 21 of 21 shots sent his way.

The Prowlers will look for a bounce-back performance on Saturday, Jan. 28 in their eighth and final meeting of the season with Columbus. Puck drop from the Columbus Civic Center is set for 7:30 P.M.

