Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2026
Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Eight straight for the Lynx
The Minnesota Lynx roll past Dallas 100-76 to remain at the top of the Western Conference and improve 4-0 in Commissioner's Cup play!
Natasha Howard: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST Olivia Miles: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST Kayla McBride: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026
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