Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2026

Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Eight straight for the Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx roll past Dallas 100-76 to remain at the top of the Western Conference and improve 4-0 in Commissioner's Cup play!

Natasha Howard: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST Olivia Miles: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST Kayla McBride: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST

2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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