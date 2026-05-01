Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 30, 2026
Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Dallas Wings defeat the Indiana Fever, 95-80, in their first preseason game of the season!
Paige Bueckers: 20 PTS | 3 AST | 4 3PM Maddy Siegrist: 18 PTS | 11 REB Aziaha James: 17 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST Odyssey Sims: 9 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST
The Wings move to 1-0 in preseason play.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026
- Johnson's Defense Shines in Home Preseason Debut - Indiana Fever
- Wings Earn Preseason Win at Indiana - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Fall to Dallas in Preseason Game Two - Indiana Fever
- Storm Waive Jalyn Brown, Elle Ladine and Beatrice Mompremier - Seattle Storm
- Phoenix Mercury Waive Four Players - Phoenix Mercury
- Atlanta Dream to Host 20 Free PowerHerDreams Girls' Basketball Clinics Across Metro Atlanta During the 2026 WNBA Season - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Announce Local Broadcast Schedule, Including Expanded TV and Radio Programming for 2026 Season - Indiana Fever
- Toronto Tempo Waive Dara Mabrey, Maddison Rocci, and Kristy Wallace - Toronto Tempo
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.