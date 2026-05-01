Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 30, 2026

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings defeat the Indiana Fever, 95-80, in their first preseason game of the season!

Paige Bueckers: 20 PTS | 3 AST | 4 3PM Maddy Siegrist: 18 PTS | 11 REB Aziaha James: 17 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST Odyssey Sims: 9 PTS | 3 REB | 4 AST

The Wings move to 1-0 in preseason play.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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