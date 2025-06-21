Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2025

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

What an ending The Dallas Wings secure back-to-back wins for the first time in 2025, defeating the Sun 86-83.

Paige Bueckers led the way with 21 PTS, 7 AST!

