Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2025
June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
What an ending The Dallas Wings secure back-to-back wins for the first time in 2025, defeating the Sun 86-83.
Paige Bueckers led the way with 21 PTS, 7 AST!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2025
- Seattle Tops Las Vegas, 90-83 - Seattle Storm
- Despite a Double-Double from Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Fall to Seattle, 90-83 - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.