Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 2, 2026

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







A win to start the road trip

The Dallas Wings defeat the Sun, 86-83!

Paige Bueckers has now recorded her third career game with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists! This stat line brings her into fourth place for the most such games in Wings franchise history!

25 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST | 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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