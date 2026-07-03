Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 2, 2026
Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
A win to start the road trip
The Dallas Wings defeat the Sun, 86-83!
Paige Bueckers has now recorded her third career game with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists! This stat line brings her into fourth place for the most such games in Wings franchise history!
25 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST | 2 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026
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- Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Rookie of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- A'ja Wilson Earns Record 15th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named June Eastern Conference Player of the Month - Indiana Fever
- Clark Continues to Re-Write Record Books, Earns Another Accolade - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 7.2.26 - Seattle Storm
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