Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2025

May 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky earn their first win of the season, defeating the Wings 97-92 at home

Kamilla Cardoso stepped up with a career-high 23 PTS and 8 REB!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 29, 2025

