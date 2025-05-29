Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 29, 2025
May 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Chicago Sky earn their first win of the season, defeating the Wings 97-92 at home
Kamilla Cardoso stepped up with a career-high 23 PTS and 8 REB!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
