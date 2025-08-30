Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 29, 2025

Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream came out on TOP to defeat the Dallas Wings, 100-78, and clinch a spot in the playoffs! Rhyne Howard put on a show, becoming the third player in WNBA history to record 20+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ three-pointers, and 5+ blocks in a single game.

Rhyne Howard: 24 PTS | 4 REB | 5 AST | 6 BLK | 6 3PM Allisha Gray: 19 PTS | 4 REB | 5 AST

