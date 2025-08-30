Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 29, 2025
Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream came out on TOP to defeat the Dallas Wings, 100-78, and clinch a spot in the playoffs! Rhyne Howard put on a show, becoming the third player in WNBA history to record 20+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ three-pointers, and 5+ blocks in a single game.
Rhyne Howard: 24 PTS | 4 REB | 5 AST | 6 BLK | 6 3PM Allisha Gray: 19 PTS | 4 REB | 5 AST
Postseason Push presented by DraftKings
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 29, 2025
- Atlanta Tops Wings - Dallas Wings
- Phoenix Mercury Clinch 2025 WNBA Playoff Berth - Phoenix Mercury
- Atlanta Dream Clinch Playoff Spot in 2025 WNBA Playoffs - Atlanta Dream
- Sky Head out West for Final Game of Season against Mercury - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Sun Celebrate Women of Inspiration Night, Presented by Post University - Connecticut Sun
- Storm Announce 2025 Honorees for Believe in Women Night Presented by Symetra - Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings Sign Christyn Williams to Hardship Contract - Dallas Wings
- Sky Lose Tough-Fought Matchup with Mercury, 79-83 - Chicago Sky
- Storm Rally at Minnesota, 93-79 - Seattle Storm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.