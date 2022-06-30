Dallas Stars Sign Riley Tufte to a One-Year Contract Extension

June 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Riley Tufte

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander) Texas Stars forward Riley Tufte(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Riley Tufte to a one-year, two-way contract extension, which will run through the 2022-23 season.

Tufte, 24, split the 2021-22 season between Dallas and the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He made his NHL debut in 2021-22, earning one goal (1-0=1) and recording five shots, nine hits and four blocked shots in 10 regular-season games with Dallas. He also played 54 regular-season AHL games with Texas and recorded professional career highs with 10 goals and 20 points (10-10 ). He made his debut in the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2022, skating in one game and registering four shots. In three AHL seasons, Tufte has earned 44 points (16-28=44) in 143 career regular-season games.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Coon Rapids, Minn. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

