Tucson Arena to Host Coyotes Preseason Game September 25

June 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes will host the Anaheim Ducks in a preseason game at Tucson Arena on Sunday, September 25 at 2pm.

Tickets for the game will go on sale on Friday, July 29 at the Tucson Arena Box Office and on TucsonRoadrunners.com.

The game will be the Coyotes lone preseason contest that is played in Arizona.

In 2021-2022, 16 players appeared on both the Coyotes and Roadrunners rosters. Eight Roadrunners made their NHL debuts with the Coyotes in 2021-2022. 46 players since 2016 have played for both the Roadrunners and Coyotes

This contest will mark five years since the Tucson Arena last hosted NHL Preseason action when the Coyotes also hosted Anaheim on September 25, 2017.

