Reign Re-Sign Jacob Doty for 2022-23 Season

June 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have re-signed forward Jacob Doty to a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Doty, 29, skated in 41 contests during the 2021-22 campaign for the Reign in his third season with the team, posting a goal and two assists. His 89 penalty minutes ranked second-most on the club. Doty also appeared in all five of the team's postseason contests, adding 19 penalty minutes.

In eight professional seasons from 2014-22, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Denver, Colo. has appeared in 142 AHL games with the Reign and Chicago Wolves. Doty totaled 20 points during that time on eight goals and 12 assists while recording 388 penalty minutes.

