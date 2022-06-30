Lynden McCallum Signed to AHL Contract

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, June 30, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Lynden McCallum to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

McCallum, 22, appeared in 20 games with the Silver Knights as a rookie in 2021-22, collecting a goal and five points and scoring his first professional goal in his AHL debut on October 15, 2021 against the Colorado Eagles. McCallum posted a three-game points streak to begin his AHL career.

The Portage la Prairie, Manitoba native also skated in 36 ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets, netting 17 goals and 32 points, as well as a goal and an assist in seven Kelly Cup Playoff games. He ranked sixth on the Komets roster in goal scoring.

Prior to his professional career, McCallum played parts of four seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League, serving as assistant captain in 2020-21. During the 2020-21 season, McCallum led the WHL with 21 goals, logging a total of 27 points in 22 games. In 132 career WHL games, McCallum totaled 43 goals and 67 points.

Lynden McCallum, Forward

Birthplace: Portage la Prairie, MB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180 lbs.

Age: 22

Shoots: Right

- Recorded a goal and five points in 20 AHL games during 2021-22 rookie season

- Ranked sixth on ECHL Fort Wayne roster with 17 goals in 2021-22

- Led WHL with 21 goals in 2020-21 season

- Served as assistant captain with Brandon Wheat Kings in 2020-21

