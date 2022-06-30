Roadrunners Join Coyotes for NFL Draft Party

June 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes will host the Anaheim Ducks in a preseason game at Tucson Arena on Sunday, September 25 at 2pm.

The Coyotes currently own three selections in the first round of this year's draft including third overall. Arizona has five of the first 36 picks in the draft. The draft will take place in Montreal and be televised on ESPN.

Former Roadrunner and current Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo along with forward Clayton Keller and defenseman Connor Timmons will be signing autographs from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Roadrunners will also be holding an enter-to-win for a Dysin Mayo Roadrunners Game Worn Jersey.

In addition, past Roadrunners game worn jerseys from Coyotes players: Barrett Hayton, Kyle Capobianco and Victor Soderstrom will be available in a silent auction with all proceeds going to Roadrunners Give Back, a Branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

Fans are invited to stay & play at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass with the Coyotes Fan Rate of $99/night. To book this rate, call 520-796-4900 and ask for the Coyotes Fan Rate (based on availability).

Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass is located at 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226.

For more information, visit ArizonaCoyotes.com/Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.