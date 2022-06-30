IceHogs Sign Defenseman Andrew Perrott for 2022-23 Season

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that defenseman Andrew Perrott has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Perrott, 20, joins the IceHogs after splitting last season with the Owen Sound Attack and Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and helped the Spitfires reach the OHL Finals. Starting the year with Owen Sound, the Detroit, Mich., native recorded 23 points (1G, 22A) in 23 contests and was acquired by the Spitfires on Jan. 5. In Windsor, he added 26 points (4G, 22A) in 39 games and added 14 points (7G, 7A) in 25 postseason contests including the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 6 of the OHL West Final to force a decisive Game 7 vs. Flint and eventual series win.

The 2020-21 season marked Perrott's first look at the professional game, skating in 23 contests with HK Martin in Slovakia, picking up four goals and six assists for 10 points and dressing in six playoff games. Over his four-year OHL career (2017-20, 2021-22), the 6-foot-0, 201-pound blueliner totaled 100 points (16G, 84A) in 239 games with London, Owen Sound and Windsor.

His father, Nathan, skated in parts of four seasons in the NHL with Nashville, Toronto and Dallas and parts of seven seasons in the AHL including time with the Chicago Blackhawks' affiliate in Norfolk (2000-02).

