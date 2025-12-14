Dalano Banton Had 35 PTS & 13 AST in Legends' 28-PT Comeback!
Published on December 13, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 13, 2025
- The San Diego Clippers' Relentless Defense Fuels Them to a Victory Over the Santa Cruz Warriors - San Diego Clippers
- Sea Dubs Falter in the Fourth, Losing, 112-103, to San Diego Clippers - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Legends Erase 28-Point Deficit to Stun Spuns in Comeback Win - Texas Legends
- South Bay Lakers Fall at Home to Rip City Remix - South Bay Lakers
- Boom Blows Past Bulls for Second Consecutive Win - Noblesville Boom
- Windy City Falls On Road Against Noblesville - Windy City Bulls
- Charge Win Third Straight - Cleveland Charge
- Windy City Falls On Road Against Noblesville - Windy City Bulls
- Herd Drops Game against Gold - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: at Cleveland Charge - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Banton's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Spurs - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Erase 28-Point Deficit to Stun Spuns in Comeback Win
- Banton's Career Night Not Enough as Legends Fall to Spurs
- Texas Acquires Emoni Bates in Trade with Delaware Blue Coats
- Legends Sweep Squadron in Dominant Road Win
- Legends Outlast Vipers to Earn First Road Win