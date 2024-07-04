D.C. United Sign Forward Dominique Badji as a Free Agent

July 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have signed free agent forward Dominique Badji pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Badji, who most recently played for Bandirmaspor in the Turkish second division, has signed a two-year deal through 2026 with an option in 2027.

"We are excited to add an MLS veteran to our attacking core." Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "Dom is a forward who has elite pace and reads the game well to put himself in good scoring positions. Dominique will add a different dimension when going forward and will ultimately help create more chances for us in the final third. We're excited to integrate him with the squad and welcome him back to the DMV."

Badji joins the Black-and-Red after spending the 2024 season with Bandirmaspor in the second division of Turkey. He signed with the Turkish club on Jan. 18, 2024, after two seasons with FC Cincinnati. Badji made his debut with Bandirmaspor on Jan. 28, 2024 in a 6-0 league win over Giresunspor. He scored his first goal for the club on April 3, 2024 in a 6-0 win over Altay SK in league play. Badji scored one goal in eight matches across all competitions for Bandirmaspor before signing with D.C. United.

Prior to signing with Bandirmaspor, the Senegal native spent 11 seasons in Major League Soccer playing for the Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas, Nashville SC, and most recently with FC Cincinnati during the 2022 and 2023 season. Badji appeared in 31 matches for FC Cincinnati across all competitions in 2023, scoring five goals and recording nine assists on the way to the semi-finals of both the U.S. Open Cup and the MLS Cup Playoffs. Over two seasons, the forward appeared in 57 matches, scoring five goals and recording nine assists across all competitions for FC Cincinnati.

Badji started his career with Colorado Rapids after being the 67th overall selection in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. He made his professional debut on March 7, 2015 in a 0-0 draw against the Philadelphia Union. Badji would score his first goal the following month on April 10, 2015 in a 4-0 league win over FC Dallas. He would spend four seasons in Colorado before being traded to FC Dallas on July 23, 2018. Badji appeared in 41 matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and recording five assists in two seasons with FC Dallas from 2018-2019. Then in 2020, the Senegalese forward signed with Nashville SC where he appeared in 17 matches, scoring one goal and recording two assists. Badji would then return to the Colorado Rapids in 2021 helping them make the Quarterfinals of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. In five seasons with Colorado, Badji appeared in 116 matches, scoring 31 goals and with 11 assists across all competitions. Since making his MLS debut in 2015, Badji has made 217 MLS appearances, scoring 43 goals and recording 23 assists with over 12,866 minutes played.

Badji was born in Dakar, Senegal before moving to the United States. He played four years of collegiate soccer for Boston University in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). In four seasons, Badji appeared in 69 matches (64 starts) for the Terriers, scoring 22 goals and recording nine assists on his way to winning the 2011 America East Rookie of the Year Award and the 2014 Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Dominique Badji

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Dakar, Senegal

Country: Senegal

Birthdate: 10/16/1992

Age: 31

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 170

Status: Domestic

