FC Cincinnati Adapt and Overcome as Pavel Bucha and Miles Robinson Lead the Way to Victory over D.C. United

As the game clock ticked closer to the end of seven minutes of stoppage time and as FC Cincinnati were tracking back to defend a last ditch effort to find an equalizer by D.C. United, explosions in the distance lit up the night sky and the sounds of pops and sizzles rang out through the Washington, D.C. air.

Those in the stands not from the area were startled and looked to the distance. Fourth of July Fireworks in the nation's capital spilled out from the National Mall and colored the sky with Red, White and Blue. Those on the field, particularly the visiting team, were unaffected. For FC Cincinnati had a one-goal game to win. A type of game The Orange and Blue have become experts at winning and some measly celebratory explosions in the distance could not rattle them.

Pat Noonan said "It wasn't pretty." But it was a win, and that's all that matters. Another three points banked for the definitive best team in the league when going away, and another impressive performance (all things considered) for the FCC group who continues to learn how to win and do so with grit, toughness, and poise.

"You always want it to look a certain way when you win, but the reality is, with the current state of the group, and where we're at, we have to be pleased with wins," Noonan said of the result postgame. "Whoever we're playing, whether home or away, at this stage certainly winning is an important part of where we want to be at the end of the year."

"I give the guys credit, because we've gone on the road two games here and gotten results. It's not easy to do, and I think we have a large enough sample size. I told them before the game to understand 'you guys are a good team on the road, and it might not always be the way we wanted to look.' That's credit to the opponent, (but) that's credit to going on the road in tough atmospheres, where you have to be able to adjust at times and adapt to the conditions. I think (we) do a good job of that."

FC Cincinnati has now won 12 one-goal games of the 14 wins they have total this season. Dating back to last season FCC has secured 26 one-goal victories, an MLS record when tabulating a two year stretch. More impressively, perhaps, has been FCC's ability to do it on the road. Breaking more records by winning their seventh straight road match and their ninth total on the year, a club record.

Noonan said the match wasn't pretty, but given the context he means that the style of game wasn't appealing. With the turf conditions the way they were, both sides battled all night to control the ball in tight spaces, and at times had to double their efforts just to move the ball casually as they would at others fields.

"I don't want to make excuses or point things out, but for both teams I think it was challenging with just the condition of the field to be able to move the ball," Noonan clarified. "I think you saw a lot of guys concentrating on just trying to get a touch right, so that there weren't mistakes. Especially closer to goal."

"You see it on the first goal we scored, just some of those difficulties that the players face. So, I think maybe that took away from the flow, but you have to be able to adapt, and I thought our guys did a good job of that."

FC Cincinnati, who typically excel when the field is well manicured and allows for quicker, sharp movement from superstars like Luciano Acosta and Luca Orellano, had to smash and grab their way through the direct ball playing D.C. United side who purposely wishes to play that more aerial, over the top style.

So FC Cincinnati had to another learn a new way to win, as they have done so many times the last two years. If FCC typically act as a scalpel - precise, beautiful movements with devastating, cutting effects - on this night they won like a hammer. Smash and Grab style.

"I thought (Miles Robinson) was excellent tonight," Noonan said, highlighting one of the key contributors of the win. "Ã¢â¬â¹Ã¢â¬â¹I think he commanded the back line in a good way, won the majority of his aerial duels, and then had purpose with where the headers were going. Because the reality is he's got [Jacob] Murrell on him who's a tough forward to deal with. Using his body well, gave us a lot of advantages in those moments, and I think good composure at times (when) tracking runners behind."

"All around, I think, excellent, and his fitness looked like he hadn't missed a beat. That's tough considering he hasn't had a game in about a month."

Robinson, back with FC Cincinnati after his stint with the US Men's National Team at the CONMEBOL Copa America, arrived in D.C. with FCC on Tuesday night and missed all the prep work done in the build up to Wednesday night's match. But the center back, when he met with coaches upon arrival, told them he wanted to play and was ready to play and got to work studying what he could. Robinson did not feature in any of the American's three group stage games or two friendlies in the build up to the event, but said the staff with the USMNT makes sure everyone in camp is in excellent fitness, so physical prep never ended up being a problem.

"I think we all knew the type of game it was going to be," Robinson said postgame. "It's going to be chaotic and given the team that we're playing and how they like to play and the conditions of the field and things like that, I think it took me a bit to kind of get acclimated to the game...but I think in general, we played well enough to get a win and I think that's what's most important."

The return of the now two-time MLS All-Star to the back line fundamentally changes how FCC can plot for matches, both now and in the future. He was always expected back, but with the results at Copa America not going the USA's way, FCC is the beneficiary as the quality Robinson provides was on full display all night long. And while Robinson self-critiqued by blaming the first goal for D.C. United on himself and pointed to that as a place to get better, having Robinson back is certainly a welcome addition.

"When you have players like Miles...their decision making and their communication and how they read the game typically helps to make their teammates look stronger," Nooan said. "Sometimes, it's just a confidence boost to have guys like that next to you, and Miles played a part in that."

Pavel Bucha was another contributor to the winning effort, dominating in all parts of the field and being rewarded for his efforts with his first brace with the club. The Czech midfielder has been a fundamental part of what has made FC Cincinnati successful in 2024. He plays just about every minute of every game, is reliable on defense and can progress through the middle of the field both with passes and off the dribble in 1-on-1 situations. He can, in effect, blend in with whatever style is needed of him. On this night, both of his goals (one scored in the 39 minute and the other the 63) came by result of tenacity being rewarded.

Goal number one comes after Bucha had already done all the hard work of building the play opportunity through the midfield from FCC's side of the field, fighting through multiple tackles from defenders to intercept him. The initial attempt eventually is turned over, but Bucha doesn't quit, FCC wins the ball back and eventually Luca Orellano combines with Bucha for a brilliant bit of passing and finishing.

Goal number two is simpler but ideologically similar. Bucha joins the attack with recently subbed on Sergio Santos and Yamil Asad up the left wing and makes what could have been a thankless run through the middle in an open channel. At the very least his run spreads the defense. But Asad finds him in space and Bucha puts home a lovely finish past the D.C. keeper.

"We look at different ways to get (Bucha) advancing into the box, and it's not always going to look the same, but in moments where we get our wing backs in wider positions, and maybe we have a nine opposite side of the field. If there's moments where he can advance, especially when Lucho [Acosta] is on the left side, and almost plays as a second attacking midfielder, and then understand the timing of how to run in behind into goal. That's something that we thought he was capable of and could help us score goals in that fashion. And I thought, in different ways, that was the two goals that he scored tonight," Noonan explains. "It's how he advances into these spaces and understands, depending on the positioning of Lucho, how he needs to have a presence higher up the field, and how he can get us moving to goal with those deeper runs."

FC Cincinnati continues to find ways to win. Even when it isn't pretty or when the style of play may be less suitable to them, they unite and find a way to come together. Part of that, in the spirit of the Smash and Grab ideological understanding of tonight's match, requires sacrifice though.

Kipp Keller, who started at center back for this match, rolled his ankle in the 46 minute after D.C. United player tried to box him out while setting up for a corner kick. Keller clearly felt pain as he limped around the field in the aftermath and the coaching staff began to look for a substitute to replace him.

But he, like others who suffered in silence, battled through the pain or discomfort for as long as he could. Noonan highlighted post game that Keller, along with Ian Murphy and being mindful of other subs while rotating for fitness level, deserved credit for toughing it out.

"Ã¢â¬â¹Ã¢â¬â¹These guys, a lot of them have a high pain tolerance, and (they) don't want to come off the field," Noonan said. "(But) it's something that we need to get right with cramping, with playing through discomfort. And that's not to say that the guys weren't ready to play through discomfort, it's just where we're at along our back line and trying to eliminate injuries in this busy period. Kipp's was, 'how long can you go?' And if you can't go anymore...then we have guys that can step in."

FC Cincinnati now turn their attention to a significant weekend match with Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami CF, who despite being without key stars have continued to be dominant and also find ways to win games. Technically speaking, FCC leads on points per game and has a game in hand over Miami, but regardless this is just one of two times the clubs will meet this season and a victory over the south Florida side would flip the league upside down.

At times in this game it felt like there was one eye to the future in Wednesday's game. Key pieces like Luca Orellano, Kevin Kelsy and Dado Valenzuela were substituted out early. Orellano is one yellow card away from suspension so his early exit ensures participation in the weekend match, and with Kelsy and Valenzula starting over Santos and (more specifically) Yuya Kubo, all four forwards will be fresher than they would have had they played a full 90 minutes.

Regardless, FCC again has to turn the page quickly and adapt in just two days' time. But so does Miami, and with road performances feeling comfortable for FCC, a massive home opportunity awaits next.

"Both teams are in good form, and certainly playing with confidence," Noonan closed with.

