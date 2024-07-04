Timbers Drop 3-2 Road Result against FC Dallas

July 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers dropped a 3-2 road result against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Thursday night, snapping a seven-match unbeaten streak. Antony opened the scoring eight minutes into the match before the Timbers conceded two second-half goals. Although Evander equalized with a 63rd minute goal, Dallas was able to steal the three points with a forced own goal in the 87th minute. Portland is set to return to Providence Park to host Nashville SC on Sunday, July 7.

Brazilian Connection

Antony tallied the first goal of tonight's match, registering his fourth goal of the 2024 campaign. The winger also notched an assist in Portland's second goal of the match, tallying his third of the season. Evander recorded his team-leading tenth goal of the season and 12th assist tonight. Evander leads the team in goals (10), assists (12) and points (32) through 18 matches played. Notably, his 12 assists are currently third most in the league behind Lucho Acosta and Lionel Messi. Tonight was the eighth time Evander tallied a goal and an assist, and second straight time to do so. Evander's 22 goal contributions also rank as fifth most in MLS and second most among all midfielders.

Recent Form

Currently in sixth place of the Western Conference standings (8-8-6, 30pts), the Timbers fell for the first time dating back to May 18, having had a seven-game unbeaten streak (5-0-2). It was the longest unbeaten streak for the club in the 2024 campaign thus far. During that stretch, Portland earned 17 points and scored 13 goals. This season, Portland has registered 41 goals through 22 matches, which is currently tied for fourth-most in MLS. Notably, it is the fewest number of games it has taken the club to reach 40 goals or more a season in club history, excluding the shortened 2020 season.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Antony (Evander), 8th minute: Running onto a direct ball played over-the-top by Evander, Antony received the ball in stride and raced toward goal. FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes got a hand to the forward's initial touch, but deflected the ball right back to Antony, who slotted a shot with his right foot into the bottom-left corner of goal.

DAL - Petar Musa (Tsiki Ntsabeleng), 49th minute: After FC Dallas won the ball at midfield, Tsiki Ntsabeleng made a run forward into space before slipping a through ball to Petar Musa, who took a touch before using his right foot to fire the ball into the right-side netting.

DAL - Nkosi Tafari (Sebastian Lletget), 61st minute: On a corner kick, Sebastian Lletget served the ball in from the right corner to Nkosi Tafari at the far post, who headed the ball into the top of the net.

POR - Evander (Antony), 63rd minute: After winning the ball in midfield, Evander sprung Antony into space with a pass down the right wing. The Brazilian winger took a touch before sliding the ball into the path of Evander in the center of the box, who used his left foot to guide the ball into the far side of the net.

DAL - Cristhian Paredes (own goal), 87th minute: Making a run down the left wing, Nkosi Tafari used his left foot to send a cross into the box that Cristhian Paredes headed into the bottom-left corner of the goal.

Notes

With a record of 8-8-6 (30 pts), Portland sits in sixth place of the Western Conference standings.

The Timbers fell for the first time dating back to May 18, having had a seven-game unbeaten streak (5-0-2).

It was the longest unbeaten streak for the club in the 2024 campaign thus far.

During that stretch, Portland earned 17 points and scored 13 goals.

This season, the Timbers have registered 41 goals through 22 matches, which is currently tied for fourth-most in MLS.

Notably, it is the fewest number of games it has taken the club to reach 40 goals or more a season in club history, excluding the shortened 2020 season.

Portland has scored eight goals in the last four matches (4W).

The Timbers recorded their first multi-goal performance for the first time in the last 10 matches played against FC Dallas.

Antony opened the scoring in the eighth minute of tonight's match.

It was the winger's fourth goal of the 2024 campaign before also notching an assist for Portland's second goal of the match, tallying his third of the season.

Evander recorded his team-leading tenth goal of the season tonight.

Evander leads the team in goals (10), assists (12) and points (32) through 18 matches played.

His 12 assists are currently third most in the league behind Lucho Acosta and Leonel Messi.

Tonight was the eighth time Evander tallied a goal and an assist, and second straight time to do so.

Evander's 22 goal contributions also rank as fifth most in MLS and second most among all midfielders.

Portland is one of two teams with five or more players with four or more goals each.

Head Coach Phil Neville and midfielder Evander will miss Portland's next home match against Nashville SC (July 7) due to yellow card accumulation.

Next Game

The Timbers will face a quick turnaround when they host Nashville SC on Sunday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific). A broadcast will be available on MLS Season PassÃ¢â¬Â¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (8-8-6, 30pts) at FC Dallas (6-10-5,Ã¢â¬Â¯23pts)

July 4, 2024 - Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 1 2

FC Dallas 0 3 3

Scoring Summary:

POR: Antony (Evander), 8

DAL: Musa (Ntsabeleng), 49

DAL: Tafari (Lletget), 61

POR: Evander (Antony), 63

DAL: Paredes (own goal), 87

Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Illarramendi (caution), 22

POR: Neville (caution), 52

DAL: Kamungo (caution), 90

DAL: Twumasi (caution), 90+4

DAL: Ibeagha (caution), 90+9

POR: Evander (caution) 90+9

Lineups:

POR:Ã¢â¬Â¯GK Pantemis, D Bravo (Jura, 88), D Zuparic, D Araujo, D Mosquera (Chara, 59), M Ayala (Williamson, 59), M Paredes, M Antony, M Evander ©, M Moreno (Mora, 58), F Rodríguez (Fogaça, 85)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Mabiala, M Enriquez, F Ikoba

TOTAL SHOTS: 13 (Evander, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Evander, 3); FOULS: 10 (Ayala, Moreno, Evander, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 2

DAL: GK Paes, D Ibeagha, D Tafari, D Junqua, M Arriola © (Kamungo, 78), M Lletget, M Illarramendi, M Farfan (Twumasi, 85), M Ntsabeleng (Ansah, 85), M Pondeca (Farrington, 62), F Musa

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maurer, D Sealy, D Gonzalez, M Sainte, M Norris

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Musa, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Farrington, 2); FOULS: 17 (Illarramendi, Musa, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 7, SAVES: 3

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Zach McWhorter

Fourth Official: Joshua Encarnación

VAR: Daniel Radford

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 95 degrees

Attendance: 19,096

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

