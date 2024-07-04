LA Galaxy Play Host to LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium Tonight, Thursday, July 4

July 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PASADENA, Calif. - In the second meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to LAFC in the 23rd all-time edition of El Tráfico at the Rose Bowl Stadium tonight, Thursday, July 4 (7:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass).

El Tráfico Returns

The Fourth of July match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC marks the 23rd edition across all competitions of El Tráfico, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 9-8-5 (47 GF, 47 GA). Against LAFC, the LA Galaxy hold a 7-6-5 (37 GF, 38 GA) record in league play, a 0-2-0 (5 GF, 8 GA) record in the MLS Cup Playoffs and a 2-0-0 (5 GF, 1 GA) record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. In 10 all-time home matches played across all competitions against LAFC, the Galaxy hold a record of 7-1-2 (23 GF, 14 GA). In 22 all-time meetings across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and LAFC, El Tráfico averages 4.3 goals per match.

LA Galaxy At Rose Bowl Stadium

In the last meeting between the two teams at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-1 win over LAFC in the 20th edition of El Tráfico before a new MLS single-match standalone attendance record of 82,110 fans on July 4, 2023. The LA Galaxy played their first-ever MLS regular-season match at the Rose Bowl Stadium in a 2-1 win over the New York/New Jersey MetroStars on April 13, 1996. In 108 all-time regular-season and playoff games played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, the Galaxy hold a combined record of 87-32-9 record (.715 win percentage).

Galaxy Run of Form

The LA Galaxy enter the July 4 match against LAFC following a 3-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on July 29, which extended a four-match winning streak dating back to June 15. In 11 games played dating back to May 5, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 6-1-4 (20 GF, 10 GA). Through 21 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 11-3-7 record (41 GF, 27 GA; 40 points).

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 22

Thursday, July 4, 2024 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Rose Bowl Stadium | Pasadena, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (Play-By-Play); Taylor Twellman (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (Play-By-Play); Diego Valeri (Analyst)

