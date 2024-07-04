D.C. United Sign Austrian Defender David Schnegg from SK Sturm Graz

July 4, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have signed Austrian defender David Schnegg from SK Sturm Graz in the Austrian first division, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red have signed Schnegg to a two-year deal through 2026 with an option in 2027.

"David is a talent coming into his prime who will help bolster our defensive core going into the second half of the season." Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He has great defensive awareness with the ability to go forward when needed and has experience playing at a high level in Europe. We are excited to welcome him to the Black-and-Red family."

Schnegg joins the Black-and-Red after spending the previous two seasons in Austria with SK Sturm Graz. The 25-year-old signed with SK Sturm Graz on July 1, 2022 from Italian side Venezia FC. Schnegg made his debut for the Austrian side on July 16, 2022 in a 6-0 win over SC Röthis in the ÖFB-Cup, the Austrian Domestic League Cup. He would score his first goal for the club and the match winning goal on Oct. 9, 2022 in a 2-1 league win over WSG Tirol. The defender made appearances in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Conference League. Over two seasons with SK Sturm Graz, Schnegg appeared in 77 matches, scoring four goals and recording nine assists across all competitions on his way to winning two domestic league cups and one league championship.

Prior to signing with SK Sturm Graz, Schnegg spent the 2022 season in Italy with Venezia FC in the Italian Serie A. He signed with Venezia FC on July 1, 2021 and would make seven appearances across all competitions, including four league matches and three Italian Cup matches. Schnegg then went on loan to FC Crotone on Jan. 15, 2022 in the Serie C, the third division of Italian soccer, where he appeared in 15 matches and scored one goal before returning to Venezia FC in June. The following month, he signed with SK Sturm Graz where he would spend the 2023 and 2024 season.

The Austrian defender started his professional career in 2009 playing for FG Schönwies/Mils and SV Zams youth teams before playing for the AKA Tirol Academy from 2012-2013. After a few years, Schnegg signed his first professional contract with second division side WSG Wattens on Jan. 8, 2018 at 19-years old. He made his debut for the club on March 9, 2018 in a 2-1 league loss to FC Wacker Innsbruck. Schnegg would score his first professional goal a few days later on March 16, 2018 in a 2-0 league win over SC Austria Lustenau. The defender would play in 15 matches for WSG Wattens, scoring two goals and recording two assists before signing with Austrian second division side, FC Liefering on July 1, 2018. In one season with FC Liefering, Schnegg appeared in 16 matches scoring one goal and recording two assists. In July of 2019, Schnegg signed with Austrian first division side LASK where he spent a short period of time before going on a year long loan to WSG Tirol, formerly known as WSG Wattens. Schnegg would return to the club that gave him his professional debut for the 2020 season. That season, the defender appeared in 31 matches across all competitions, scoring two goals and recording four assists. He then returned to LASK before eventually being sold to Venezia FC in July of 2021.

Schnegg has represented the Austrian youth national team at the U-21 level playing in four UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification matches. He recently made his senior debut starting for Austria on Sept. 7, 2023 in a 1-1 international friendly draw against Moldova.

David Schnegg

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Mils bei Imst, Austria

Country: Austria

Birthdate: 09/29/1999

Age: 25

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Status: International

Transaction: D.C. United have signed defender David Schnegg from SK Sturm Graz in the Austrian first division, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red have signed Schnegg to a two-year deal through 2026 with an option in 2027.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.