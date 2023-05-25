Cyclones Partner with Sing for Hope to Unveil Unique Piano at Maimonides Park

BROOKLYN, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones and Sing for Hope, in conjunction with the Amazin' Mets Foundation, today unveiled a specially designed Sing for Hope Piano that will live at Maimonides Park for the remainder of the Cyclones season before moving to its permanent home at Maimonides Medical Center.

The Sing for Hope Piano, which was designed by renowned visual artist Carling Jackson, features the breathtaking view of a Coney Island sunset that is synonymous with a trip to see the Brooklyn Cyclones. This is the second Sing for Hope Piano unveiled as part of this endeavor with the Amazin' Mets Foundation, with the other currently living at Citi Field for the season.

"We are delighted and so grateful to the Amazin' Mets Foundation for giving us this opportunity to spread hope and healing through the arts at this important time," said Monica Yunus, the Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of Sing for Hope.

The Sing for Hope Piano will be on display on the concourse of Maimonides Park, outside of the Cyclones team store, for the remainder of the 2023 season. Fans will be given the opportunity to play the Sing for Hope Piano during games to share their talents and showcase the power of the arts.

"There are few things that can bring people together as well as sports and music," said Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen. "We are thrilled to be working with Sing for Hope on this project and can't wait for the pianos to provide joy for our fans, but also for those at Maimonides Medical Center when it moves there following our season."

Sing for Hope was founded in New York City by Juilliard sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora in response to the events of September 11, 2001. Today, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-designed Sing for Hope Pianos across the United States and around the world.

"On behalf of Maimonides, we are extremely appreciative to Sing for Hope and the Amazin' Mets Foundation for providing this unbelievable programming," said Nicole Kirchhoffer, Patient Experience Officer for Maimonides Health. "The halls of our organization have been transformed, and it has made a tremendous impact on the lives of our patients and our staff. I can tell you that we needed this now more than ever."

In addition to the specially designed Sing for Hope Pianos, the transformative funding from the Amazin' Mets Foundation has enabled Sing for Hope to work with Maimonides Medical Center to bring in-person musical programming that reflects patient interests, needs and health challenges. The partnership also helps to underwrite Sing for Hope arts education programming for at-risk youth in New York City and the surrounding areas.

