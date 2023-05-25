Bring Dad to the Ballgame, Picnic and a Catch for Father's Day

South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







What more could you ask for than Father's Day at the ballpark? The Greenville Drive is home on Sunday, June 18, and is offering a great package the whole family can enjoy!

For just $100, you'll receive four tickets to the game, four pre-game all-you-can-eat picnic buffet tickets, and a Father's Day t-shirt for Dad! Also, enjoy a player meet and greet during the picnic starting at 2 pm.

Following the game, feel free to take the field with your ball, glove, and family to play catch in the outfield to wrap up your perfect Sunday evening.

