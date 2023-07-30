Cyclones End Series on High Note, Take Down Wilmington, 11-7

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 12 hits, the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 11-7, on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. With the win, Brooklyn earns a series split, taking three of the six games against Wilmington.

Brooklyn put up a crooked number early, plating five runs in the bottom of the second. DH Mateo Gil started the party with an RBI double, plating 2B D'Andre Smith. After advancing to third, Gil came home to score the second Brooklyn run on a sacrifice fly from SS Junior Tilien.

CF Rhylan Thomas kept the line moving with an RBI single, which allowed C Drake Osborn to score.

The final blow of the frame came in the very next at bat - a two-run single from RF Stanley Consuegra.

Wilmington countered Brookyn's five run inning by putting up a five run inning themselves. In the fourth, 1B Brandon Boissiere skied a sacrifice fly to left, scoring the first Wilmington run of the night.

The Blue Rocks would go on to load the bases, with C Geraldi Diaz set to come to the plate. With one swing of the bat, Diaz tied the game on a grand slam off of RHP Manny Rodriguez.

Brooklyn's response came one frame later in the fifth. Brooklyn regained the lead when SS William Lugo clubbed his 11th long ball of the campaign, tying Consuegra for the team lead in home runs. Then, Gil tripled home a run to push the Brooklyn lead to 7-5. Gil then came home to score on 1B Chase Estep's sacrifice fly.

Wilmington got one back in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Diaz - his fifth RBI of the contest. The Blue Rocks tacked on another in the seventh, when 3B Murphy Stehly singled home a run.

Up by only a run, the Cyclones mustered together some insurance in the seventh. Gil came home to score his third run of the game on a wild pitch. From there, Tilien laced a single to center, scoring two more, to give Brooklyn a four run cushion. The 11-7 score would hold for the final.

Brooklyn returns to action Tuesday. The Cyclones hit the road for a six game set with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Neither team has named probable pitchers as of yet. First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is set for 7:05.

