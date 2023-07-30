Winston-Salem Falls to Greensboro, 13-4

GREENSBORO, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game five of a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 13-4, Saturday night at First National Bank Field.

Greensboro (48-44) jumped out to an early lead plating two in the bottom of the first inning against Winston-Salem (44-47) starter Kohl Simas. The Dash got a run back in the top of the second though after Tim Elko went the opposite way for his fifth homer on the season with the Dash, making it 2-1.

In the bottom of the second, Greensboro answered back with a homer of its own building the lead back to two, 3-1. Simas got through a scoreless third and fourth, but in the fifth, the Grasshoppers added to their lead plating three runs taking a 6-1 lead to the sixth. The home side tacked on three more runs in the sixth and lead the Dash 9-1 heading to the seventh.

Winston-Salem got a run back in the seventh after Elko picked up his 22nd RBI driving home a run on a double to center, cutting the deficit to seven, 9-2. In the bottom half of the frame, the Grasshoppers got the run right back on a RBI single from Josiah Sightler making it an eight run game again, 10-2. In the eighth, Greensboro added a trio of runs on two homers taking a 13-2 lead to the ninth.

The Dash did not go down easily though. Wilfred Veras launched his 11th homer of the year to right center making it a ten run game and DJ Gladney brought home a run on a single, but that wasn't enough as the Dash fell 13-4.

Winston-Salem and Greensboro meet for the series finale on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. from First National Bank Field.

