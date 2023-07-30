BlueClaws Sweep Pair from Aberdeen on Sunday

July 30, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have won five in a row and eight of their last nine games after taking two from Aberdeen on Sunday, 4-3 in 10 innings and 4-1 in the nightcap at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Game One

The BlueClaws scored two in the bottom of the 10th, winning on a passed ball that allowed Jared Carr to score the winning run. Carr had tied the game with an RBI single after Aberdeen scored in the top of the 10th to take the lead.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. homered in the fourth for Jersey Shore, his fourth home run of the season.

The game resumed in the fourth inning after being suspended at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning on Saturday night. Andrew Walling (1-0) earned the win. Starter Rafael Marcano gave up one run in 3.2 innings on Saturday before the game was halted.

Game Two

The BlueClaws exploded for four runs, all with two outs, in the bottom of the second inning. Leandro Pineda had an RBI single to open the scoring. Erick Brito added an RBI double and Hao-Yu Lee hit a two run home run, his fifth of the season, to put the BlueClaws up 4-1.

Neither team scored the rest of the way. Carlos Betancourt threw two scoreless innings. Jack Dallas, Cam Wynne, Jason Ruffcorn, and Konnor Ash threw one each with Ash earning his first save.

Jersey Shore opens a series with Brooklyn on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm.

