Cyclones Drop Regular Season Finale, Fall to Blue Rocks, 6-2

September 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. With Brooklyn's loss, combined with Jersey Shore's win, the Cyclones do not qualify for the 2023 season. Brooklyn finishes the second half with a record of 38-28, the same as the BlueClaws. However, with Jersey Shore holding the better head-to-head record, the BlueClaws hold the tiebreaker.

Wilmington began the scoring in the bottom of the fourth, courtesy of an RBI double from C Matt Suggs. That was the only run surrendered by RHP Jordany Ventura, who hurled 4.2 innings, while allowing five hits and striking out three.

Brooklyn's response came immediately in the bottom of the fourth, courtesy of an RBI single from C Drake Osborn - his second base hit of the contest. Osborn's tally pulled the 'Clones even with Wilmington, 1-1.

The Cyclones took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, thanks to a historic home run. RF Stanley Consuegra demolished his 23rd home run of the campaign to give Brooklyn a 2-1 lead. The long ball broke a tie with C Francisco Alvarez for the most by a Cyclones player in a single-season. This came after Consuegra already broke the record for the most career home runs by a Cyclone earlier in the season.

Wilmington's big frame came in the 8th inning. With a man on second and nobody out, CF Daylen Lile singled home LF Viandel Pena to tie the game.

From there, 3B Yohandy Morales tripled to score two and allow Wilmington to regain the lead, 4-2. The final blow of the frame came on an RBI single from DH Will Frizzell to push the Blue Rocks lead to three.

The Blue Rocks tacked on another run of insurance in the ninth, when Lile doubled home SS Cortland Lawson for Wilmington's sixth run of the day. The Cyclones could not muster a run in the bottom half of the frame.

With the loss, Brooklyn's 2023 campaign officially comes to an end. We look forward to seeing everyone back out at Maimonides Park in 2024! For details regarding season ticket packages and Maimonides Park mini-plans, please touch base with your ticket sales representative.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.