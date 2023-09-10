Crawdads Pound Dash 14-6 in Regular Season Finale

September 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads bats were hot in Sunday's regular season finale, defeating the Winston-Salem Dash 14-6.

Winston-Salem put up a run in the top of the first with a solo homer.

The 'Dads were quick to respond, scoring 7 in the bottom of the inning. Alejandro Osuna walked to start the inning and stole second. Abimelec Ortiz drew a one out walk and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Maximo Acosta drew another walk to load the bases. Winston-Salem continued to struggle with command, as Cody Freeman and Daniel Mateo were also walked, forcing in two runs. A new pitcher came in, and got Sebastian Walcott to ground out, but Acosta came in to score. Yosy Galan lifted a fly ball to deep left field that the outfielders miscommunicated on, allowing the ball to drop between them and two runs to cross. Cooper Johnson capped off the rally with a two-run homerun to right-center.

The Crawdads added on a run in the third. Mateo started the inning off with his 16th double of the season. Galan's base hit sent Mateo to third and Johnson's ground out scored him.

Winston-Salem got two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to bring the score to 8-4.

Efrenyer Narvaez pushed the lead back to five with a solo homerun to left, his first hit since joining the Crawdads.

The Dash chipped away with runs in the seven and eighth innings to put them three behind.

The Crawdads got into double digits in the bottom of the eighth. Osuna walked and came into score with a double by Cam Cauley. Ortiz walked and Acosta hit a single to left, bringing in Cauley. Cody Freeman drilled a three-run blast to right, bringing the score to 14-6.

The Crawdads finished the second half with a 43-21 record and 70-55 on the season. The Crawdads will host Game 1 of the Divisional Series against the Greenville Drive on Tuesday, September 12th. The game will feature fireworks, a team picture giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, and Craft Beer and Dollar Dog Tuesday specials.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.